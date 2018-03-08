VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing American in drug brawl

By Binh Nguyen   March 8, 2018 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing American in drug brawl
Trinh Quoc Hung, sits at a trial in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday for killing an American man. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

The foreigner was fatally stabbed on a road in Saigon's backpacker district.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced a young local to life behind bars on Thursday for killing an American tourist over a row about drugs.

Trinh Quoc Hung, 21, was convicted of murder in an act that the judges described as "violent".

Stephen Marshall Pendeeton, 22, accosted Hung on Bui Vien Street in June last year for selling him drugs he claimed were fake, and demanded his money back. Hung tried to explain that he was not the seller, but due to the language barrier, tensions escalated, the indictment said.

The angry Hung then picked up an iron bar and stabbed the foreigner in the back. The man was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

Hung hid in local parks for more than a week before handing himself in to police.

The victim’s family have not asked for compensation.

Bui Vien is part of HCMC’s popular backpacker district, with bars, spas and clubs staying open until late at night. It draws up to 2,000 foreign visitors every day.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Saigon public safety drug trade
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top