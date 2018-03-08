Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing American in drug brawl

Trinh Quoc Hung, sits at a trial in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday for killing an American man. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

A court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced a young local to life behind bars on Thursday for killing an American tourist over a row about drugs.

Trinh Quoc Hung, 21, was convicted of murder in an act that the judges described as "violent".

Stephen Marshall Pendeeton, 22, accosted Hung on Bui Vien Street in June last year for selling him drugs he claimed were fake, and demanded his money back. Hung tried to explain that he was not the seller, but due to the language barrier, tensions escalated, the indictment said.

The angry Hung then picked up an iron bar and stabbed the foreigner in the back. The man was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

Hung hid in local parks for more than a week before handing himself in to police.

The victim’s family have not asked for compensation.

Bui Vien is part of HCMC’s popular backpacker district, with bars, spas and clubs staying open until late at night. It draws up to 2,000 foreign visitors every day.