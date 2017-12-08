VnExpress International
Vietnamese man nabbed for killing rare monkeys in protected park

By Staff reporters   December 8, 2017 | 03:15 pm GMT+7

The population of Hatinh langurs has shrunk by half in less than 40 years.

Forest rangers in the central province of Quang Binh arrested a man on Wednesday as he was trying to leave a national park carrying two dead langurs.

Acting on a tip-off, rangers in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park snared Dinh Van Tuy, 29, in possession of endangered Hatinh langurs, Voice of Vietnam reported.

The primates are distinguished by their black bodies and a thin white line of fur over the upper lip.

Their habitat is restricted to limestone mountains in central Vietnam and Laos, and their population has shrunk by half in less than 40 years due to shrinking habitat and hunting, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Tuy could be charged with breaking wildlife regulations, which is punishable by up to seven years in jail.

Tags: Vietnam Quang Binh wildlife douc langur monkeys
 
