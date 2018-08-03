Vietnamese man jailed in US for elaborate wire fraud scheme

The Boston city court also ordered Tuan Dinh Nguyen, 30, to pay a fine of $500,000 for stealing personal data from cards to buy and resell consumer goods, financial weekly Banker & Tradesman reported.

Nguyen, who used to live in Melbourne, Australia, was indicted by a U.S. court in 2015 and arrested and extradited to that country in June last year.

He and at least three others, between December 2007 and December 2013, used stolen payment card data and personally identifiable information to buy goods online and sell them on auction websites like Amazon, eBay, and Buy.com.

They would create fraudulent accounts on multiple auction websites or steal usernames and passwords to take over legitimate accounts.

They would then offer goods they did not yet possess for sale at discounted prices.

When someone bought them, Nguyen and his accomplices would use the stolen data to buy the goods and shipped to the buyers.

They got U.S. residents to wire the proceeds overseas.

In all they stole $500,000 in this manner, the report said.