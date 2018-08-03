VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man jailed in US for elaborate wire fraud scheme

By Minh Nga   August 3, 2018 | 01:03 pm GMT+7

A U.S. court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 42 months in jail Wednesday for international wire fraud and money laundering.

The Boston city court also ordered Tuan Dinh Nguyen, 30, to pay a fine of $500,000 for stealing personal data from cards to buy and resell consumer goods, financial weekly Banker & Tradesman reported.

Nguyen, who used to live in Melbourne, Australia, was indicted by a U.S. court in 2015 and arrested and extradited to that country in June last year.

He and at least three others, between December 2007 and December 2013, used stolen payment card data and personally identifiable information to buy goods online and sell them on auction websites like Amazon, eBay, and Buy.com.

They would create fraudulent accounts on multiple auction websites or steal usernames and passwords to take over legitimate accounts.

They would then offer goods they did not yet possess for sale at discounted prices.

When someone bought them, Nguyen and his accomplices would use the stolen data to buy the goods and shipped to the buyers.

They got U.S. residents to wire the proceeds overseas.

In all they stole $500,000 in this manner, the report said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese national U.S. court wire fraud money laundering
 
Read more
Two education officials nabbed as Vietnam expands exam fraud investigation

Two education officials nabbed as Vietnam expands exam fraud investigation

Northern Vietnam braces for downpours, landslides and flash floods warned

Northern Vietnam braces for downpours, landslides and flash floods warned

Second Vietnamese woman dons airline captain insignia

Second Vietnamese woman dons airline captain insignia

Vietnam sentences 5 to death, 4 get life for drug trafficking

Vietnam sentences 5 to death, 4 get life for drug trafficking

12 youth tricked into bonded labor rescued in Vietnam

12 youth tricked into bonded labor rescued in Vietnam

Vietnam Foreign Ministry mum on US arms deal

Vietnam Foreign Ministry mum on US arms deal

Bird flu scare sends thousands of ducklings to their death in Vietnam

Bird flu scare sends thousands of ducklings to their death in Vietnam

 
go to top