Vietnamese man gets death for killing 3 in shooting over land dispute

The court rejected the appeal of Dang Van Hien, 42, after judges concluded that the consequences of his crime were too grave. Photo by VnExpress

A court in Ho Chi Minh on Thursday upheld the death sentence handed down to a Vietnamese man for killing 3 people over a land dispute in the Central Highlands' province of Dak Nong in 2016.

The court rejected the appeal of Dang Van Hien, 42, after judges concluded that the consequences of his crime were too grave and there was insufficient reason to commute his death sentence.

However, Hien's two accomplices in the shooting who got 20 and 12 years in prison had their sentences reduced to 18 and 9 years respectively, while a defendant convicted of helping Hien escape following the shooting had his 9-month sentence reduced to a suspended sentence.

Two other people convicted of destroying properties during the incident also had their 6 and 4-year sentences reduced by 2 years each.

After the sentencing, dozens of Hien's relatives surrounded the courthouse's gate and begged for his sentence, which they said is too harsh, to be reconsidered.

Hien's relatives surrounded the courthouse's gate and begged for his sentence, which they said is too harsh, to be reconsidered. Photo by VnExpress

According to the indictment, Dak Nong authorities in early 2008 granted 1,000 hectares (2470 acres) of forest land to Long Son Company for a forestry project.

In June 2013, the company put Nghiem Xuan Thien Suu in charge of the project. Suu soon got into heated disputes with several families, including Hien’s, who planted cashew and coffee on the project's land.

As local authorities were unable to resolve the conflict, Suu decided to reclaim the land from the farmers by force.

On October 23, 2016, Suu gathered a group of 30 workers and security guards and entered the disputed land with weapons and machines to raze Hien's and two other families' plantations.

An angered Hien then attempted to deter Suu's men from destroying his farm by firing warning shots with a hunting rifle. The men however threw rocks at Hien, prompting him to retreat and shoot back in retaliation while his accomplices supplied him with bullets.

The shooting resulted in 3 of Suu's men being killed and another 13 injured. Hien subsequently fled to the southern province of Binh Phuoc to hide, before turning himself in a few days later.

Last January, a court in Dak Nong sentenced Hien to death for the shooting. He subsequently filed an appeal claiming the sentence was too harsh and asked the court to take into consideration the fact that he was only retaliating against the victims' illegal actions.

The families of two of the three killed men also filed appeals, asking the court to commute Hien's death sentence.

Land-related grievances remain the main source of concern and protests in Vietnam.

They accounted for 70 percent of all complaints lodged against the government in 2012, according to a parliamentary report. They remain the top reason for complaints by Vietnamese civilians, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting last December.