VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man found decapitated after falling from 15th floor in Singapore

By Van Pham   March 30, 2017 | 09:31 pm GMT+7

Police are treating the case as an 'unnatural death', but no foul play has been indicated.

A Vietnamese man was decapitated after falling from the 15th floor of a hotel in Singapore on Wednesday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old landed on a fifth floor balcony of the hotel at around 2:30 a.m., but his head was found outside an eatery on the fourth floor, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The Straits Times said police are investigating the case as an “unnatural death”, and ruled out foul play.

According to the report, the man was staying in a room with a 21-year-old Vietnamese student named An and four other friends.

He and An reportedly had an argument just before the fall. An rushed to inform the hotel staff, and was also taken to hospital with a slash wound to his head.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam death fall Singapore
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top