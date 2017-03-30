Vietnamese man found decapitated after falling from 15th floor in Singapore

A Vietnamese man was decapitated after falling from the 15th floor of a hotel in Singapore on Wednesday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old landed on a fifth floor balcony of the hotel at around 2:30 a.m., but his head was found outside an eatery on the fourth floor, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The Straits Times said police are investigating the case as an “unnatural death”, and ruled out foul play.

According to the report, the man was staying in a room with a 21-year-old Vietnamese student named An and four other friends.

He and An reportedly had an argument just before the fall. An rushed to inform the hotel staff, and was also taken to hospital with a slash wound to his head.