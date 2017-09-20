Vietnamese man fined after sharing video of himself escaping from police in high-speed chase

Police in the southern beach town of Vung Tau fined a young man VND7 million ($308) on Wednesday after he shared online a video of a high-speed police chase, starring himself.

Huynh Trung Tin, 21, was fined for violations including jumping a red light and resisting officers’ orders.

Vung Tau police said the incident happened six months ago when Tin was speeding on a national highway. When traffic police signaled for him to stop, he refused, so one of them gave chase. The officer gave up when they entered a crowded area.

Tin posted the video earlier this month claiming to have been hitting 299kph (185mph), which is several times above the speed limit for national highways in Vietnam.

He said he'd wanted to show off and attract customers to his motorbike accessories shop.