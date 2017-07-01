VnExpress International
Vietnamese man faces charges for pretending to be a victim of London tower inferno

By VnExpress   July 1, 2017 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

He claimed his family died in the devastating Grenfell fire in London to get money and accommodation.

Nguyen Nhu Anh, 52, born in Vietnam, faces fraud charges for claiming he had lost his family in the notorious London tower fire that broke two weeks ago.

He appeared in court on Friday and remains in custory for allegedly extoring £10,000 (over $13,000) worth of cash and accomodation from charities and the council by pretending to be a Grenfell Tower resident, local media reported

While Anh claimed to have lost his wife and child in the fire, The Telegraph quoted the Metropolitan Police’s spokesman confirming it was a lie. 

Officers also said that the man, who is a British citizen, did not live in Grenfell Tower in West London and had no fixed address, The Sun reported.

The blaze, which tore through Grenfell Tower on June 14, is believed by police to have killed at least 80 people, making it the worst disaster in the U.K. since 1989.

