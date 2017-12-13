Vietnamese man convicted of killing family of 5 in San Francisco

A Vietnamese man was convicted on Monday of murdering five family members in San Francisco during a brutal robbery in 2012, according to media reports.

Binh Thai Luc, 41, was accused of murder by other members of the Chinese family on March 23, 2012 after it emerged Luc had piled up debt at a casino earlier on the night of the murder, U.S. news websites reported.

The victims were a 32-year-old man who was Luc’s long-term friend, his wife, sister and parents.

Prosecutors said the family kept thousands of dollars in cash at home, and Luc had more than $6,500 on his person when he was his arrested.

Luc, who worked as a plumber, was arrested after investigators found traces of his blood in the house. Blood from one of the family’s members was also found spattered on his jeans, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“This was a very gruesome, brutal murder,” District Attorney George Gascón told the paper.

Luc was found guilty of five counts of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and burglary.

Fox News said his crimes could land him with life imprisonment, although a sentencing date has not been set.

According to various reports, Luc has a violent criminal history. He previously spent a decade in prison for armed robbery and assault at a Chinese restaurant in 1996.