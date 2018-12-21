VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man caught with 5 kg of cannabis in Australia

By Sen    December 21, 2018 | 01:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man caught with 5 kg of cannabis in Australia
A Vietnamese has been charged with drug and cash-related offenses after being caught with five kilos of cannabis in Australia. Photo by Shutterstock/photolona

A Vietnamese man has been arrested in the Australian city of Perth after police found five kilograms of cannabis in his car.

On Tuesday last week, officers stopped a Toyota Camry in Beechboro and found the drug in the trunk, The Canberra Times newspaper reported.

The driver was a Vietnamese national who did not have a valid visa. The police then searched his house in nearby Balga and found AUD12,000 ($8,500) in cash.

He, and a passenger in the car, have been charged with drug- and cash-related offences.

It is not known whether the police had been tipped off about the consignment or the seizure was the result of a routine search.

Last year Australia had set up a police taskforce to target cannabis cultivation in houses across Western Australia believed to be mostly by crime gangs.

The taskforce has frozen more than AUD8 million ($5.7 million) in cash and assets and seized almost 12,000 cannabis plants, according to the latest Western Australia Police annual report.

Last month five Vietnamese nationals pleaded guilty to involvement with a $2.8 million cannabis operation in Maitland, New South Wales. In September another Vietnamese man was sentenced to five years in jail for growing $750,000 worth of cannabis and stealing $151,000 worth of electricity.

It is a crime to be caught with cannabis in Australia. However, possession of a small amount for personal use is considered illegal but not a criminal offense in several states.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Australia drug narcotics cannabis marijuana
 
Read more
Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Vietnam bank CEO gets life, property mogul 17 years in jail

Vietnam bank CEO gets life, property mogul 17 years in jail

Wartime munitions found under Central Highlands road in Vietnam

Wartime munitions found under Central Highlands road in Vietnam

Vietnam province to reward families with two daughters

Vietnam province to reward families with two daughters

English as an official language in Vietnam: would it work?

English as an official language in Vietnam: would it work?

Six million Vietnamese lifted out of poverty in five years: report

Six million Vietnamese lifted out of poverty in five years: report

 
go to top