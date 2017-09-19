VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man banned from flying for threatening to set off explosive in airport

By Doan Loan   September 19, 2017 | 04:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man banned from flying for threatening to set off explosive in airport
Passengers are seen at a customs check in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan

The man said he was going to detonate a mine during customs checks at Hanoi's main airport.

Vietnam’s aviation authorities have banned a Hanoian man from flying for nine months after he threatened customs staff at Noi Bai International Airport by saying he was going to set off a mine.

The 26-year-old passenger was going through customs for a flight from Hanoi to Khanh Hoa Province on August 16 when he made the threat.

He will not be allowed on any flights in Vietnam from September 16 to June 15 next year, and will be subject to mandatory searches for the six months after that.

In July, a 41-year-old Hanoian man was banned from flying for nine months for “disturbing” women on a domestic flight.

In May, a woman from Hanoi also received a one-year ban after refusing to pay a $176 fine for picking a fight with attendants and other passengers, causing a flight to be delayed by 50 minutes.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam flight
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top