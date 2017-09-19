Vietnamese man banned from flying for threatening to set off explosive in airport

Passengers are seen at a customs check in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan

Vietnam’s aviation authorities have banned a Hanoian man from flying for nine months after he threatened customs staff at Noi Bai International Airport by saying he was going to set off a mine.

The 26-year-old passenger was going through customs for a flight from Hanoi to Khanh Hoa Province on August 16 when he made the threat.

He will not be allowed on any flights in Vietnam from September 16 to June 15 next year, and will be subject to mandatory searches for the six months after that.

In July, a 41-year-old Hanoian man was banned from flying for nine months for “disturbing” women on a domestic flight.

In May, a woman from Hanoi also received a one-year ban after refusing to pay a $176 fine for picking a fight with attendants and other passengers, causing a flight to be delayed by 50 minutes.