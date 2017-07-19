VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man banned from flying for harassing women

By Doan Loan   July 19, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7

The man from Hanoi is accused of bullying female attendants and harassing three women sitting near him.

Vietnam's aviation authorities have banned a Hanoian man from flying for the next nine months for “disturbing” women on a domestic flight.

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, 41, was accused of rudely scolding attendants on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on June 24, before teasing and harassing three passengers sitting in front of him.

Thanh will be banned from taking all flights in and from Vietnam until April next year. He will also be subject to stricter security checks for the six months after that, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said on Tuesday.

In May, a woman from Hanoi also received a one-year flight ban for refusing to pay a $176 fine for picking a fight with attendants and other passengers, causing a flight to be delayed by 50 minutes.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam flight aviation travel
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top