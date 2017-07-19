Vietnamese man banned from flying for harassing women

Vietnam's aviation authorities have banned a Hanoian man from flying for the next nine months for “disturbing” women on a domestic flight.

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, 41, was accused of rudely scolding attendants on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on June 24, before teasing and harassing three passengers sitting in front of him.

Thanh will be banned from taking all flights in and from Vietnam until April next year. He will also be subject to stricter security checks for the six months after that, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said on Tuesday.

In May, a woman from Hanoi also received a one-year flight ban for refusing to pay a $176 fine for picking a fight with attendants and other passengers, causing a flight to be delayed by 50 minutes.