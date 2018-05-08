Vietnamese man arrested for killing 4 after rape attempt

A house in Cao Bang is burned down by an alleged murderer on Monday. Photo courtesy of Cao Bang Newspaper

Police in Vietnam's northern province of Cao Bang arrested a man who allegedly stabbed four people in a family to death after attempting to rape one of them on Monday.

Ly Dinh Khanh, 31, is alleged to have attempted to rape his 34-year-old neighbor early on Monday morning.

When she resisted his advances, Khanh stabbed her with a knife, and chased after her to her relative's house.

There, he killed the woman and her three relatives, a 86-year-old woman and two children, aged 2 and 6.

Khanh also burned down the house of the woman, police said.

He was arrested two hours later.

Local authorities have offered the families VND50 million ($2,232) as condolences.

The investigation is ongoing.