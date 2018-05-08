VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man arrested for killing 4 after rape attempt

By Phuong Son   May 8, 2018 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man arrested for killing 4 after rape attempt
A house in Cao Bang is burned down by an alleged murderer on Monday. Photo courtesy of Cao Bang Newspaper

Among the four victims are two children aged 2 and 6.

Police in Vietnam's northern province of Cao Bang arrested a man who allegedly stabbed four people in a family to death after attempting to rape one of them on Monday.

Ly Dinh Khanh, 31, is alleged to have attempted to rape his 34-year-old neighbor early on Monday morning.

When she resisted his advances, Khanh stabbed her with a knife, and chased after her to her relative's house.

There, he killed the woman and her three relatives, a 86-year-old woman and two children, aged 2 and 6.

Khanh also burned down the house of the woman, police said.

He was arrested two hours later.

Local authorities have offered the families VND50 million ($2,232) as condolences.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Cao Bằng murder arson rape Ly Dinh Khanh crime law
 
Read more
Vietnam strikes eleventh hour World Cup 2018 deal

Vietnam strikes eleventh hour World Cup 2018 deal

Heroin, ecstasy pill seizures soar in Vietnam

Heroin, ecstasy pill seizures soar in Vietnam

How Vietnam's railway loses momentum from past glory

How Vietnam's railway loses momentum from past glory

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

Two Vietnamese schools enter global top 1000

Two Vietnamese schools enter global top 1000

US cops suspect male burglar killed Vietnamese visitors in Las Vegas

US cops suspect male burglar killed Vietnamese visitors in Las Vegas

Award-winning photo show returns to Vietnam

Award-winning photo show returns to Vietnam

Vietnamese families splurge $4 billion per year on education abroad

Vietnamese families splurge $4 billion per year on education abroad

 
go to top