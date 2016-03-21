Vietnamese legislators to consider TPP approval in July

Ministries have been ordered to submit their respective proposals for the implementation of the pact to the central government by April 20, according to the government website.

Early approval of the TPP will enable local people and businesses to prepare for the agreement, the government said.

The country will have a new legislative body in June and preparations for the election are underway.

The current National Assembly is expected to approve the new prime minister, president and National Assembly chairperson during its final session from March 21 to April 12.

During the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam held in January, the Central Committee recommended Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for prime minister, Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang for president and Vice Chairman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for national assembly chairperson.

The TPP, one of the world's biggest multinational trade deals, was signed by 12 member nations in New Zealand last month. They include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.