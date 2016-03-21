VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese legislators to consider TPP approval in July

By Toan Dao   March 21, 2016 | 06:03 pm GMT+7

The Vietnamese government will ask the new National Assembly to approve the Trans-Pacific Partnership in July this year, the government said on Monday.

Ministries have been ordered to submit their respective proposals for the implementation of the pact to the central government by April 20, according to the government website.

Early approval of the TPP will enable local people and businesses to prepare for the agreement, the government said.

The country will have a new legislative body in June and preparations for the election are underway.

The current National Assembly is expected to approve the new prime minister, president and National Assembly chairperson during its final session from March 21 to April 12.

During the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam held in January, the Central Committee recommended Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for prime minister, Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang for president and Vice Chairman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for national assembly chairperson.

The TPP, one of the world's biggest multinational trade deals, was signed by 12 member nations in New Zealand last month. They include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.

Tags: TPP National Assembly
 
Read more
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6

Vietnam plans to adopt Law on Access to Information

Vietnam plans to adopt Law on Access to Information

Apple aims to bolster lineup with new iPhone

Apple aims to bolster lineup with new iPhone

US military forces to be stationed in Philippines under new deal

US military forces to be stationed in Philippines under new deal

Bridge collapse cuts north-south rail link

Bridge collapse cuts north-south rail link

Blogger Ba Sam to face trial on charges of “tarnishing the State”

Blogger Ba Sam to face trial on charges of “tarnishing the State”

More National Assembly seats available than candidates

More National Assembly seats available than candidates

Mekong nations take on Golden Triangle narco-empire

Mekong nations take on Golden Triangle narco-empire

 
go to top