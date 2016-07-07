Vietnamese land users set to benefit from WB’s $150 million loan

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a $150 million credit for the Vietnam Improved Land Governance and Database Project, WB said in a statement July 5.

The project targets to develop a national Multi-Purpose Land Information System (MPLIS) and make a National Land Database available to both the government and the public. The project’s databases will be accurate, user-friendly, and accessible, WB said.

Achim Fock, the World Bank’s Acting Country Director for Vietnam, said Vietnam’s regulatory framework governing land administration is now relatively advanced compared with other lower middle-income countries. “Yet, significant challenges remain, in particular the implementation on the ground. Therefore, we want to support the central and local governments, as well as all land users, with better access to land information and land services.”

The project aims to help the government simplify procedures and business processes for Land Registration Offices operating at sub-national levels, provide better-quality land services, and raise public awareness of land information and land services.

The loan will be provided by the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group’s concessional lending source for low-income countries, the bank said.

