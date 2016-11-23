VnExpress International
Vietnamese jailed in Hong Kong for stealing aircraft life jacket

By VnExpress   November 23, 2016 | 01:38 pm GMT+7

The woman from Hanoi was caught earlier this month when airport staff in Hong Kong scanned her luggage.

A Vietnamese woman was jailed in Hong Kong for 15 days for stealing a life jacket and multiple pairs of headphones from a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

Le Thi Hanh, 35, an office worker, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at a trial earlier this month, Hong Kong’s Headline Daily reported.

Hanh, from Hanoi, transited in Hong Kong during a flight from Saudi Arabia to Vietnam and airport staff found a life jacket and three pairs of headphones stashed inside her bag while scanning it for her connecting flight.

She was told by the court that she could have cost another passenger’s life by stealing the life jacket.

Vietnam theft aviation
