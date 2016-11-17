Vietnamese jailed for trafficking women to China

Luong Thi Hang at a trial on Wednesday for selling two women to China. Photo by VnExpress

A court in the central province of Nghe An sentenced a woman to five years in jail on Wednesday for selling a woman and a teenage girl to a Vietnamese trafficker in China for less than $900.

Luong Thi Hang, 31, was charged of human trafficking.

Prosecutors say Hang spent some time living in China where she met another Vietnamese woman named Hoai.

When Hang returned to Vietnam, in late 2015, Hoai asked her to find women and children to sell in China.

Hang returned with her 34-year-old sister-in-law and a 15-year-old neighbor who'd hoped to find work.

Hang handed both women over to Hoai in February 2016 in exchange for VND20 million ($890).

Investigators say Hang's sister-in-law was first sold to a Chinese man who rejected her; she was later sent to a restaurant where she was forced to work very hard.

The victim escaped in June and found her way back to Vietnam where she reported the crime.

Police are still looking for the teenage girl.

At least 34 women were trafficked to China in the first six months of this year, according to Vietnam's Embassy in Beijing.

The trafficking of Vietnamese women to China has gone on for some time; many attribute demand to the country’s significant gender imbalance. A cultural preference for sons combined with the country's one child policy led many in the country to seek selective abortions.

Related news:

> Vietnam police save 3 Cambodians from human traffickers

> 34 Vietnamese women trafficked to China in first six months