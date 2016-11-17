VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese jailed for trafficking women to China

By Hai Binh   November 17, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Vietnamese jailed for trafficking women to China
Luong Thi Hang at a trial on Wednesday for selling two women to China. Photo by VnExpress

One victim escaped and made her way back to Vietnam; police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl.

A court in the central province of Nghe An sentenced a woman to five years in jail on Wednesday for selling a woman and a teenage girl to a Vietnamese trafficker in China for less than $900.

Luong Thi Hang, 31, was charged of human trafficking.

Prosecutors say Hang spent some time living in China where she met another Vietnamese woman named Hoai.

When Hang returned to Vietnam, in late 2015, Hoai asked her to find women and children to sell in China.

Hang returned with her 34-year-old sister-in-law and a 15-year-old neighbor who'd hoped to find work.

Hang handed both women over to Hoai in February 2016 in exchange for VND20 million ($890).

Investigators say Hang's sister-in-law was first sold to a Chinese man who rejected her; she was later sent to a restaurant where she was forced to work very hard.

The victim escaped in June and found her way back to Vietnam where she reported the crime.

Police are still looking for the teenage girl.

At least 34 women were trafficked to China in the first six months of this year, according to Vietnam's Embassy in Beijing.

The trafficking of Vietnamese women to China has gone on for some time; many attribute demand to the country’s significant gender imbalance. A cultural preference for sons combined with the country's one child policy led many in the country to seek selective abortions.

Related news:

Vietnam police save 3 Cambodians from human traffickers

34 Vietnamese women trafficked to China in first six months

Tags: Vietnam human trafficking crimes
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top