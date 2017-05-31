VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese inmate gets second death sentence for heroin trafficking

By Hai Binh   May 31, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
Vietnamese inmate gets second death sentence for heroin trafficking
The alleged ringleader Phan Dinh Tuan was escorted by police on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

He was found guilty of instructing four men to traffic more than 100 kilos of heroin. All have received death sentences.

A court in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday sentenced five Vietnamese men to death for trafficking over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin.

The alleged ringleader Phan Dinh Tuan, 46, was already a death row inmate, convicted in 2015 also for heroin trafficking.

Investigators said he had still managed to run the ring from inside the prison.

He told the court that he managed to contact four of his men thanks to a mobile phone that his partner, Nguyen Thi Huong, smuggled into the prison for him during a visit.

He also accused Huong of being the real mastermind who benefited from the crime.

The court refused to consider his request for a fresh investigation, founding him and the other four men guilty. Their ages range from 28 to 53.

Huong was sentenced to 12 months in jail for failure to report the crime.

Tuan then told the court that a second death sentence did not trouble him, but he would appeal the ruling because he insisted he was not the ringleader.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related News:
Tags: heroin drug trafficking death sentence Vietnam Nghe An
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top