vietnamese-in-germany-demand-china-respect-hague-ruling

Vietnamese people took to the streets of Berlin on July 23 in front of the Chinese Embassy to call on China to respect The Hague's ruling over a territorial dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Vietnam). The court ruled that China does not have a legal claim to historic rights over the so-called ‘nine-dash line’ area. The court also ruled that China’s claims contravened UN maritime law, and that there are no land features in the Paracel Islands that grant China an exclusive economic zone.