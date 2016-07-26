vietnamese-in-germany-demand-china-respect-hague-ruling

|
Vietnamese people took to the streets of Berlin on July 23 in front of the Chinese Embassy to call on China to respect The Hague's ruling over a territorial dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Vietnam). The court ruled that China does not have a legal claim to historic rights over the so-called ‘nine-dash line’ area. The court also ruled that China’s claims contravened UN maritime law, and that there are no land features in the Paracel Islands that grant China an exclusive economic zone.
|
Demonstrators held Vietnamese, Filipino, German and ASEAN flags along with banners with slogans in Vietnamese, German and English, claiming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Spratly and Paracel islands.
|
They demanded China respect and abide by The Hague's ruling on the ‘nine-dash line’.
|
Filipinos living in Germany joined Vietnamese protestors at the demonstration.
|
Satellite images of China’s illegal consolidation of artificial features in the South China Sea.
|
Le Hong Cuong, deputy chair of the Vietnamese Association in Germany, said he welcomed The Hague's court ruling on the Philippines’ lawsuit against unjustified claims by China in the South China Sea. He condemned the 'aggressive, unruly attitude' of Beijing and demanded China respect international law, not use or threaten to use force and resolve territorial disputes through peaceful means .
|
The demonstration was carried out peacefully.
