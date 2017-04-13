Vietnamese ‘Hip-hop Queen’ Suboi breaks into Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Asia

Vietnamese rapper Suboi has made it onto this year's 30 Under 30 Asia, an annual list issued by Forbes to recognize the most influential people of the moment in Asia.

Born Hang Lam Trang Anh, 27-year-old Suboi was listed in the Asia's 30 Under 30 in the Entertainment & Sports category.

Suboi is considered the first female rapper in Vietnam and has been dubbed Vietnam’s “Queen of Hip Hop” by prestigious global news agencies such as The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and CNN.

This rap queen from Ho Chi Minh City became the first Vietnamese artist ever to be invited to the world-famous SXSW Music Festival in the U.S., according to Forbes.

She also famously rapped for U.S. President Barack Obama when he visited Vietnam in 2016..

“I was just talking about some people having a lot of money, having big houses, but actually are they really happy?” she said of her rap.

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have also been recognized by the magazine this year: Nguyen Hoang Trung, 24, Nguyen Hoang Hai, 26, and Nguyen Hai Ninh, 29.

Trung is the founder of Lozi, a Craigslist-like food finder app operating in Vietnam. The startup has a network of more than 2,000 registered restaurants and almost three million users. Founded in 2012, it raised a seven-digit round of funding from Golden Gate Ventures and DesignOne Japan in 2015.

Hai launched Canavi in 2015 and the careers platform reached 20,000 users within a year. His startup raised $110,000 in mid-2016 from eight experienced angels from Vietnamese tech startups. A serial entrepreneur, he is also responsible for video production house ViVi Digital, which is now profitable, according to Forbes.

Ninh is the founder of two popular coffee chains Urban Station and The Coffee House.

Forbes honored seven Vietnamese entrepreneurs and scientists last year.