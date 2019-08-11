Vietnamese high schoolers win two informatics olympiad gold medals

Vietnamese students at the International Olympiad in Informatics 2019 in Azerbaijan. Photo by Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training.

Trinh Huu Gia Phuc, a 12th grader at the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam and Bui Hong Duc, a 11th grader at the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi University of Science (HUS), Vietnam National University, were the gold medal winners, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Sunday.

11th grader Vu Hoang Kien of HUS got the silver medal and the school's 12th grader Nguyen Minh Tung the bronze medals.

With all of its contestants bagging medals, Vietnam ranked fourth among 87 countries and territories attending this year’s competition, held August 4-11 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Russia finished first, followed by China and the U.S.

The International Olympiad in Informatics, one of the most prestigious computer science competitions in the world, is an annual competition for high school students.

It is one of the five international science olympiads, besides mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. All Vietnamese students at the other contests this year have won medals.