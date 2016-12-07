Vietnamese heroine to take off in new Guardians of the Galaxy

A screen cut from Marvel Entertainment's teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. shows Pom Klementieff (L), playing Mantis, with Chris Patt.

The second volume of Marvel Studios’s box office hit Guardians of The Galaxy will come to theaters next May with the beloved Mantis, a heroine born in central Vietnam.

Mantis, a fictional character in Marvel Comics, will make her cinematic debut in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.2, played by French actress Pom Klementieff.

The green superhero with deadly martial arts skills is the daughter of a German father and a Vietnamese mother. She was born in Hue in central Vietnam. During her childhood, her father leaves her in Vietnam at the temple of the Kree, who believe she might become the mother of the Celestial Messiah; the most important being in the universe.

As an adult, she becomes a sex worker and barmaid in a Vietnamese bar where she meets the Swordsman, and with him, she becomes an Avengers ally.

The much-loved Marvel character has the ability to travel through space and control the vegetation within her vicinity.

In the new movie, she is depicted as a woman with antennae who can sense emotions by touch.

The first part of Guardians of the Galaxy, released in 2014, is about a group of intergalactic criminals forced to work together to stop a fanatical warrior from taking control of the universe.

The sci-fi action movie made more than $94 million on its opening weekend in the U.S. and nearly $780 million worldwide. It has won various awards and was nominated for two Oscars for make-up and visual effects.

In the sequel, the team travel throughout the cosmos to help their leader, played by Chris Patt, learn more about his true parentage.

The second part stars a stellar cast that also features Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper (voice).

Related news:

> Vietnam movie 'Yellow Flowers' to vie for Oscar's Best Foreign Film

> Mike Tyson heads to Vietnam to join cast of Asian movie