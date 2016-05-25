VnExpress International
Vietnamese have also presented a gift to the U.S. First Lady...

By Y Ly   May 25, 2016 | 06:31 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City has asked a famous designer to make a traditional Vietnamese dress ‘ao dai’ for the U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama on the occasion of the U.S. President's visit.

The dress is made from high-quality silk with lotus painted by hand, Vietnam’s national flower and symbol of beauty and elegance.

vietnamese-have-also-presented-a-gift-to-the-us-first-lady

The Vietnamese traditional 'ao dai', the gift for the First Lady. 

Inside the dress, there is a small heart-shaped cloth with a picture of the First Lady with her mother, Marian Robison and a line saying "You see, at the end of the day, my most important title is still ‘mom-in-chief’." This is a famous statement by the First Lady made in 2012 when as part of her speech at the Democratic National Convention. The gift also includes a pearl necklace.

vietnamese-have-also-presented-a-gift-to-the-us-first-lady-1

“This design reflects children's gratitude towards their parents. No matter the culture, this value is sacred and the foundation of a prosperous and humane society,” Si Hoang, the designer said.
vietnamese-have-also-presented-a-gift-to-the-us-first-lady-2

Lotus on the dress

Tags: Gift U.S First Lady Ao Dai
 
