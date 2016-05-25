Vietnamese have also presented a gift to the U.S. First Lady...

The dress is made from high-quality silk with lotus painted by hand, Vietnam’s national flower and symbol of beauty and elegance.

The Vietnamese traditional 'ao dai', the gift for the First Lady.

Inside the dress, there is a small heart-shaped cloth with a picture of the First Lady with her mother, Marian Robison and a line saying "You see, at the end of the day, my most important title is still ‘mom-in-chief’." This is a famous statement by the First Lady made in 2012 when as part of her speech at the Democratic National Convention. The gift also includes a pearl necklace.

“This design reflects children's gratitude towards their parents. No matter the culture, this value is sacred and the foundation of a prosperous and humane society,” Si Hoang, the designer said.

Lotus on the dress

