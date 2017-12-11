VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese hacker jailed for stealing Australian airport data

By Staff reporters   December 11, 2017 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese hacker jailed for stealing Australian airport data
Aircraft at Perth International Airport. Photo by Reuters/Jason Reed

He was also found to have hacked into banks and telecommunications infrastructure in Vietnam.

A Vietnamese man was jailed last week after an investigation found he had hacked into Perth Airport’s security system and stolen sensitive information.

Le Duc Hoang Hai was sentenced by the Vietnamese military court to four years in jail for illegally accessing the airport’s systems by using the credentials of a third-party contractor in March 2016, The West Australian reported on Monday.

The report cited Alastair MacGibbon, a cybersecurity adviser for the Australian prime minister, as saying on Sunday that Hai had stolen “a significant amount of data” relating to the airport, including building schematics and details of physical security at airport buildings.

He said Hai had not accessed radars or other systems linked to aircraft operations, or the personal details of passengers.

The investigation suggested he had been attempting to steal credit card data, but a full risk assessment deemed him not a threat to the public.

Perth Airport detected the breach and the Federal Government’s cybersecurity center in Canberra later traced the hack to Vietnam.

Vietnamese police arrested Hai after receiving a tip-off from their Australian colleagues.

The investigation found that Perth Airport was the only target in Australia, but he had hacked banks, telecommunications system and an online military newspaper in Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam airport hacker security travel
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top