VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese goalkeeper hands award to Croatian player at World Cup semifinal

By Thu Ngan   July 12, 2018 | 05:48 pm GMT+7

A Vietnamese goalkeeper presented the 'Man of the Match' award to a Croatian player after the FIFA World Cup semi-final match.

Bui Tien Dung represented a sponsor to hand the award to Ivan Perisic (Croatia) in the second semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, which saw his team beat England 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday night in Moscow.

Perisic equalized against England with a goal that won fans' loud applauses 68 minutes into the game.

Dung was invited to the game at Luzhniki Stadium as a guest and brand representative of the sponsor.

Vietnamese goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung (R) hands the Man of the match award to Croatian player Ivan Perisic.

Vietnamese goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung (R) hands the Man of the match award to Croatian player Ivan Perisic.

"Watching a match in the world’s most exciting football tournament has always been my dream. Ivan Perisic and Croatia team showed an amazing performance. I was so surprised and proud to be able to deliver the award to him,” Dung said.

“Man of the Match” is an official award of FIFA World Cup sponsored by a beer brand. The award winner is determined by votes from football fans around the world from the start of second half of the match. Fans can vote and change the results until the game is over. No official expert’s evaluation is involved in deciding the award, and it is thus not highly regarded in the professional sense.

Dung, 21, currently playing for FLC Thanh Hoa Football Club in Vietnam, gained national recognition as a resilient custodian of the Vietnam U23 football team that reached the final of the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in January 2018.

Related News:
Tags: world cup Vietnam goalkeeper
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top