Vietnamese fishers rescue 2 Filipinos stranded at sea

By VnExpress   January 10, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7

They were exhausted after one week floating on a broken boat.

A Vietnamese fishing boat rescued two Filipino fishermen stranded at sea and brought them safely to shore on Monday.

The fishing boat from the central province of Phu Yen spotted Villardo C. Ruzr and Severino Noveras Camposano, both 36, on December 24, a week after their boat broke down and floated without control.

The men were exhausted.

The Vietnamese fishers gave them food and water before bringing them to the border guard.

Tags: Vietnam marine fishing
 
