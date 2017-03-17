VnExpress International
Vietnamese fishermen return home after 24 hour ordeal adrift at sea

By VnExpress   March 17, 2017 | 09:10 pm GMT+7

The fishermen fell overboard in the middle of rough seas and strong winds.

Two Vietnamese fishermen who fell overboard into the Gulf of Thailand on March 9 returned home on Friday morning, the state-run Vietnam News Agency reported.

They reportedly fell from their fishing boat during rough seas and strong winds that made it impoosible for the rest of the crew to hear their cries for help.

The duo spent 24 hours adrift at sea holding onto the lid of a plastic fish tank before a Philippine vessel picked them up in waters off the coast of Thailand.

Both men were said to be physically exhausted and weak.

Thailand 's coastguard received the two fishermen on March 12.

Vietnamese foreign affairs officials have been working with Thai authorities to handle procedures to bring them home.

