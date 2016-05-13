VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese fishermen rescue four foreigners after shipwreck ordeal

By Kim Thuy   May 13, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese fishermen have rescued four people who went missing at sea in a small tourist boat from Malaysia after the boat capsized 10 days ago.

Two Vietnamese fishing boats picked up the four foreigners near the Sparatly Islands off Vietnam’s south central coast on May 11. At that time, the stranded victims had run out of food and fuel.

The four were reported missing on May 2 while on a two-hour boat ride from Pulau Balambangan to Simpang Mengayau in Sabah’s northern Kudat district.

The four – Spanish couple David Hernandez Gasulla, 29, and Martha Miguel, 30, resort owner Tommy Lam Wai Yin, 44, from China, and his 23-year-old Malaysian worker Armella Ali Hassan – are in a stable condition, according to The Star.

vietnamese-fishermen-rescue-four-foreigners-after-shipwreck-ordeal

Gasulla receiving medical attention. Photo by The Star

David Hernandez Gasulla and his girlfriend Martha Miguel will be reunited today with their families members, saying they are “in good health, very relieved, happy and thankful”.

“We are also very thankful to the fishermen who found them,”Spanish Ambassador to Malay­sia Carlos Dominguez Diaz told The Star yesterday.

Tags: Malaysia Vietnamese fishermen rescue
 
Read more
Vietnam in preparations to adopt common law

Vietnam in preparations to adopt common law

Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

Crazy house numbers challenge navigation in Saigon

Crazy house numbers challenge navigation in Saigon

Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks

Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks

National TV apologizes to vegetable farmers after fabricating report

National TV apologizes to vegetable farmers after fabricating report

Vietnamese comedian turns to new lawyer in U.S. child sex case

Vietnamese comedian turns to new lawyer in U.S. child sex case

Agricultural policy key challenge for organic farming in Vietnam

Agricultural policy key challenge for organic farming in Vietnam

World Bank issues $150 mln loan to give Vietnam competitive edge

World Bank issues $150 mln loan to give Vietnam competitive edge

 
go to top