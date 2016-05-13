vietnamese-fishermen-rescue-four-foreigners-after-shipwreck-ordeal

Two Vietnamese fishing boats picked up the four foreigners near the Sparatly Islands off Vietnam’s south central coast on May 11. At that time, the stranded victims had run out of food and fuel.

The four were reported missing on May 2 while on a two-hour boat ride from Pulau Balambangan to Simpang Mengayau in Sabah’s northern Kudat district.

The four – Spanish couple David Hernandez Gasulla, 29, and Martha Miguel, 30, resort owner Tommy Lam Wai Yin, 44, from China, and his 23-year-old Malaysian worker Armella Ali Hassan – are in a stable condition, according to The Star.

Gasulla receiving medical attention. Photo by The Star

David Hernandez Gasulla and his girlfriend Martha Miguel will be reunited today with their families members, saying they are “in good health, very relieved, happy and thankful”.

“We are also very thankful to the fishermen who found them,”Spanish Ambassador to Malay­sia Carlos Dominguez Diaz told The Star yesterday.