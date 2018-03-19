Vietnamese fighter wins bronze at top global karate tournament

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Ngoan claimed the bronze medal at the Karate1-Premier League in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Nguyen Thi Ngoan in action against Peru's Grande Alexandra on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the World Karate Federation.

The world's most prestigious karate tournament gathered 683 athletes from 74 nations and territories.

Ngoan, 20, took bronze in the 61kg kumite (combat) category after defeating Peru's Grande Alexandra.

She was the only medal winner for Vietnam at this year's competition, after her compatriots failed to make it to the finals.

Last year, Ngoan won Vietnam's first gold medal at the Karate1-Premier League in Germany.

Launched in 2011, the Karate1-Premier League has made exponential progress in terms of magnitude and status, as well as the number of participants and countries represented.