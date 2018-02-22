Vietnamese father beats doctors after being banned from filming wife giving birth

A doctor in Yen Bai Province is injured from an attack ignited by a man who was angry about not getting to film his wife's delivery on Tuesday. Photo by Yen Bai news website

A Vietnamese man has been accused of assaulting doctors and staff at a hospital in northern Vietnam on Tuesday after he was not allowed to film his wife’s C-section delivery.

The man arrived with his wife at the hospital in Yen Bai Province on Tuesday morning, and she was advised to have a caesarean delivery as she had done with her previous baby.

While the procedure was taking place, the husband attempted to film and take photos of his wife through the window of the operating theater, and when a nurse asked him to leave, he responded angrily with death threats.

When two doctors who had operated on his wife left the theater an hour later, they were attacked by the husband and a gang of 10 other people, who beat them with flashlights. Hospital guards were also assaulted when they tried to stop the fight.

The doctors had to receive multiple stitches at another hospital.

Police are looking for the attackers. The woman is receiving postpartum care at the hospital and her baby is fine.