Vietnamese fans jubilant, silent in thrilling AFF first leg final

By Staff reporters   December 11, 2018 | 06:56 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese football fans roared joyously and turned silent as the AFF Cup first leg final against Malaysia ended 2-2.

A foreigner supported the Vietnamese team, braving the wet weather.

Many foreign fans screamed in joy.

Clad in raincoats and holding umbrellas, fans were silent as the match against Malaysia ended 2-2. Vietnam squandered a 2-nil lead by wasting many opportunities in the second half.

Fans watch the game in Da Nang City. Vietnam struck twice in the first 25 minutes but Malaysia were able to equalize later.

Fans were ecstatic as Vietnam scored two goals in the first 25 minutes.

Two foreigners joined fans in supporting the Vietnamese team. The first leg final clash between Vietnam and Malaysia was held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia.

Heavy rain in Hanoi did not stop fans from gathering at the Hang Day Stadium to watch the match live on a projector screen.

Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo is disappointed that Vietnam let a 2-0 lead slip, failing to secure an away win against Malaysia.

"My players played well and gave their best, that’s why we scored two goals. However, I feel disappointed that we conceded two goals, which led to a draw. We need better preparation for the second leg at home. The good thing is Vietnam got an advantage out of this draw," Park said at the post-match press conference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's head coach Tan Cheng Hoe admitted that a draw in the first leg at home was a disadvantage, but said he still believes that Malaysia can bring the trophy home.

The first leg between Vietnam and Malaysia was played at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia; the second leg will be played on December 15 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Scoring two away goals in a drawn match gives Vietnam an edge for the second let.

It’s been 10 years since the last time Vietnam won the AFF Cup.

Malaysia won the trophy in 2010.

