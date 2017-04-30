Vietnamese experts warn of cyber threats after NSA hacking 'toolkit' published

The Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT) has issued a warning following the online publication of a hacking '"toolkit" by a group known as the Shadow Brokers on April 17.

The Shadow Brokers claimed to have stolen the kit from the United States' National Security Agency (NSA), and made it publicly available online after unsuccessful attempts to sell it, according to Vietnamplus, a website of the Vietnam News Agency.

VNCERT said that private information across the globe is at heightened risk following the move.

The toolkit includes binary programs designed to exploit any system that uses the Windows operating system, except Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. The collection also allows users to exploit vulnerabilities in Cisco's ASA software, allowing hackers to remotely take control of their victims' devices.

VNCERT recommended users update their devices with patches from Microsoft's official website. It also said users should also update antivirus software and perform regular data backups.

Vietnam was hit by 134,375 cyber attacks in 2016, up more than four times from the previous year, according to data from the team.