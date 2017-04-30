VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese experts warn of cyber threats after NSA hacking 'toolkit' published

By VnExpress   April 30, 2017 | 09:47 pm GMT+7

The leaked set of NSA hacking tools can be used against most Windows operating systems, they say.

The Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT) has issued a warning following the online publication of a hacking '"toolkit" by a group known as the Shadow Brokers on April 17.

The Shadow Brokers claimed to have stolen the kit from the United States' National Security Agency (NSA), and made it publicly available online after unsuccessful attempts to sell it, according to Vietnamplus, a website of the Vietnam News Agency.

VNCERT said that private information across the globe is at heightened risk following the move.

The toolkit includes binary programs designed to exploit any system that uses the Windows operating system, except Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. The collection also allows users to exploit vulnerabilities in Cisco's ASA software, allowing hackers to remotely take control of their victims' devices.

VNCERT recommended users update their devices with patches from Microsoft's official website. It also said users should also update antivirus software and perform regular data backups.

Vietnam was hit by 134,375 cyber attacks in 2016, up more than four times from the previous year, according to data from the team.

Related News:
Tags: cyber attack hacker internet
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top