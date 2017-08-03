VnExpress International
Vietnamese driver torches motorbike after being stopped by cops

By Diep Le   August 3, 2017 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
A still image from an online video shows police officers trying to hold a man in Hanoi after he sets his motorbike on fire on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man said the traffic fines he had driven up were worth more than his bike.

Vietnamese people react in a variety of ways when they are stopped by traffic police. Some try to make a run for it, others try to beg or bribe the cops, and those with powerful friends try to pull some strings to get them off the hook.

But this man in Hanoi is possibly the first to set fire to his own motorbike.

Police said they stopped Le Van Quang, 30, on Wednesday for driving an overloaded motorbike at a crossroads in Hai Ba Trung District.

Quang was unable to present his license papers, so the police issued him a ticket and said they were going to impound his bike.

He duly signed the ticket, but then turned around and set light to the bike.

A video published by online forum Otofun and shared by Vietnam News Agency showed flames engulfing the entire vehicle.

Quang told An Ninh Thu Do that his papers had been seized by police for another traffic violation a month ago.

He said the fines he owed were actually worth more than the bike.

Police have not suggested any charges.

Tags: Vietnam traffic police violations
 
