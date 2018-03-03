VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape

By Cuu Long   March 3, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape
Weapons seized by police from two dog thieves in Dong Thap Province. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh My

One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test result.

Police in southern Vietnam detained a man over resistance charges on Saturday as he had shot and injured an officer while fleeing with dog theft tools earlier this week.

Nguyen Trong Trung Hieu, 22, and another young man were driving a motorbike in Dong Thap Province early  on Tuesday when the police asked them to stop for a check.

The driver, Bui Quoc Bao, 22, sped up instead.

From the back seat, Hieu fired his makeshift stun gun at the police and injured one officer.

Police arrested the duo later and seized a bag with many tools for stealing dogs. They had made the stun gun primarily to take down dogs.

Bao tested positive with narcotics and has been put into a rehabiliation center.

Hieu is being held under the charge of "resisting persons in the performance of their official duties" and can face up to seven years in jail.

Dog theft is rarely treated as a criminal offense in Vietnam, unless the stolen dogs are valued more than VND2 million, less than $100.

The act is agnozined by the large public in Vietnam, which is also home to a market that consumes an estimated five million dogs per year, second only to China, which eats roughly 20 million.

Many of the dogs are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs and killed in brutal ways.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam dog theft crime police Dong Thap Vietnam news
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top