Vietnamese doctor infected with Covid-19

The doctor, the first to be infected by novel coronavirus in Vietnam, is designated as "Patient 116." The 29-year-old is working in the emergency department of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

He has joined the epidemic fight since January 31, screening suspected cases to the hospital and treating those confirmed infected.

The health ministry said he is fully equipped with protective gears at work. After work, he rests and lives in an isolated area for medical staff in the hospital.

On March 19, the doctor had a sore throat. A day later, he starting coughing, having fever and muscle pains. The next day, the doctor isolated himself in the emergency department's area.

His samples were confirmed positive for novel coronavirus by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

"Patient 114" is a 19-year-old Vietnamese student from the Netherlands. He landed at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi on March 15 on Singapore Airlines flight SQ176 after transiting in Singapore.

He was quarantined at a military camp in Son Tay District, Hanoi upon arrival. On March 19, the patient developed high fever and sore throat, and was transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District.

His swab samples were tested positive by the hospital. Second test by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology showed the same result.

"Patient 115" is a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman living in the Czech Republic. The patient was a daughter of a 64-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Giang, who was confirmed positive on Saturday night.

The patient was one of five family members boarding on Aeroflot flight SU290 and landed at Noi Bai Airport on March 18. Her samples were confirmed positive on Monday morning.

As of Monday, Vietnam had recorded 99 Covid-19 cases since March 6. Earlier 17 patients have been discharged from the hospital. Of the current active cases, 10 have tested negative either once or twice.

Many of active cases are foreigners and those retuning from Europe and the U.S. Starting Sunday, Vietnam suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers in an unprecedented move to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 330,000 people globally, claiming more than 14,700 lives.