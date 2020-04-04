Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Medical staff wait for a patient, infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to be embarked onboard a high speed train at the station in Strasbourg, France, April 3, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Patrick Hertzog.

The identity of the official has not been revealed.

After receiving the information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in France to report the incident to French authorities and asked local agencies and health facilities to conduct appropriate medical supervision and treatment for the infected official.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang also said Friday that the embassy has been asked to implement due supervision, medical quarantine and other anti-pandemic measures at its premises to prevent the spread of the disease, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

France is one of the worst-hit countries by the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, with more than 64,000 infections and over 6,500 deaths. The French government has ordered people to stay in their homes except for essential travel from March 17 until at least April 15.

The pandemic has claimed more than 59,000 lives as it spread to 205 countries and territories.

Vietnam has confirmed 239 Covid-19 cases so far, with most of them coming from European countries and the U.S., and others who came into close contact with them.