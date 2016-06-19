VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese dead fighter pilot awarded posthumous promotion

By Hai Binh   June 19, 2016 | 04:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has decided to honorably promote Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai to colonel following his death.

A memorial service will be held from 7:00- 9.30 a.m. on June 20 at the Funeral Hall of the Fourth Military Region’s hospital in Vinh City, Nghe An Province. Colonel Khai will be laid to rest at a cemetery in his hometown in Lang Giang District in the northern province of Bac Giang on June 21, according to the Vietnam People’s Air Defense-Air Force.

A ceremony receiving Khai's body in Nghe An Province. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

A ceremony to receive Khai's body in Nghe An Province. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea and has been brought ashore. A CASA-212-40 with nine people on board went missing on June 16 while searching for the Su-30MK2.

Vietnam’s Third Military Region, the People’s Navy, the Border Guard, Coast Guard and fishing boats have been mobilized in the search and rescue efforts.

China has also sent eight ships and two helicopterss to help Vietnam find the missing CASA coast guard plane.

Related news:

> Vietnamese fighter jet missing, one pilot has returned to the shore

> Missing pilot and fighter jet in action during training exercise

> Vietnamese fighter jet missing, search continues

> Body of Su-30 jet pilot brought ashore

Tags: Missing Su-30MK2 CASA Tran Quang Khai
 
Read more
Disaster-hit children struggle without school buildings, charity says

Disaster-hit children struggle without school buildings, charity says

Vietnam donates 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba

Vietnam donates 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba

Search for missing aircraft, pilots expanded to eight localities

Search for missing aircraft, pilots expanded to eight localities

Vietnam Coast Guard muscles up with high-speed patrol boats

Vietnam Coast Guard muscles up with high-speed patrol boats

Gay Pride prouder and louder after Orlando attacks

Gay Pride prouder and louder after Orlando attacks

Seven killed in accident involving tourist bus near Da Lat

Seven killed in accident involving tourist bus near Da Lat

Vietnam sets up financial and monetary policy council

Vietnam sets up financial and monetary policy council

China deploys 8 vessels, 2 helicopters to search for Vietnam’s missing plane

China deploys 8 vessels, 2 helicopters to search for Vietnam’s missing plane

 
go to top