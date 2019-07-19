Vietnamese dazzle at int’l math competition for students

Three secondary school students from Hanoi win diamond medals at the 2019 World Mathematics Invitational in Japan. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

The diamond medals went to Dinh Hieu Minh, Pham Thien Minh and Luong Manh Duc of Trung Vuong Secondary School in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District.

Duc also won the ‘World Star’ special cup for achieving the highest score among diamond medal winners, Vietnam News Agency reported.

All 32 contestants are from Hanoi.

This year’s competition was held in Japan’s Fukuoka from July 15 to 19, and attracted more than 1,500 primary and secondary school students from 23 countries and territories.

The annual competition aims to promote mathematics study in schools and organizations around the world and provide a forum for students to hold culture exchanges and share experiences in learning math.

It was the first time Vietnamese students took part in the event, which was first held in 2013.

Earlier, a Vietnamese team won five gold medals at the Asia Pacific mathematics competition in Singapore to place second behind the hosts.