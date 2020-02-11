VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese crew, passengers don protective suits on rescue flight from Wuhan

By Staff reporters   February 11, 2020 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

Arriving in northern Quang Ninh Province early Monday morning, all passengers and crew returning from the viral epicenter underwent compulsory medical checks.

The HVN68 flight by national carier Vietnam Airlines flew from Hanois Noi Bai Airport Sunday night to Chinas Wuhan City early Monday morning to deliver supplies and medical equipment worth $500,000 to the Chinese government and people. It then flew 30 Vietnamese in Wuhan back to Vietnam at around 5 a.m. the same day.

The Vietnam Airlines flight departed Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport for China's Wuhan City Sunday night to deliver medical supplies worth $500,000 to the Chinese government and people, returning the next morning with 30 Vietnamese.
15 crew members are chosen from nearly 100 pilots and volunteer attendants. They all can communicate in Chinese.

The 15 crew members were chosen from nearly 100 volunteer pilots and attendants, all fluent in Chinese.
Three medical workers, including an obstetrician to attend to a 36-week pregnant passenger, are included in the crew. Crew members and medical workers all wear protective suits to prevent possible infections from the nCoV.

Each crew member put on two layers of protecting clothes, besides face mask and gloves.
A pilot wears a protective suit.

A pilot adjusts his protective gloves.
The Vietnamese are already in protective suits as the plane landed in Wuhan.

Vietnamese returnees dressed in protective suits await their flight home.
All passengers and crew members are medically checked before boarding the plane. Most of the passengers are students, tourists and businesspeople who live, study or work in Wuhan.

Passengers, mostly students, tourists and businesspeople, as well as crew members underwent medical checks before boarding. All seats on the plane are covered in plastic to prevent infection.
Among the three medical workers on the plane, one is a doctor from the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology, while the others are a doctor and a nurse from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Among the crew are three medical workers. One is a doctor from the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology to attend a 36-week pregnant passenger. The others are a doctor and a nurse from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
A medical workers check the health stat of a passengers.

A medical worker double checks the health stat of a passenger.
Passengers undergo check-in procedures in protective suit.As of Tuesday, Vietnam has confirmed 15 cases of nCoV infection. The latest being a 3-month-old girl in Vinh Phuc Province, a grandchild of one of the previously infected patients.

As of Tuesday, Vietnam confirmed 15 cases of 2019-nCoV infection. The latest being a 3-month-old girl in Vinh Phuc Province, a grandchild of one of the previously infected patients.
The plane lands in Quang Ninh Provinces Van Don Airport at around 5 a.m. Monday. It is then disinfected and left so for 24 hours to prevent infection. All passengers and crew members are quarantined for 14 days to have their health monitored.

The plane, which touched down at Van Don Airport around 5 a.m. Monday, was immediately disinfected and left idle for four hours to prevent infection. Passengers and crew members were all put in quarantine for 14 days.

Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines

Related News:

nCoV epidemic

Latest discharged coronavirus patients received treatment for symptoms

Latest discharged coronavirus patients received treatment for symptoms

Three-month-old baby is Vietnam’s 15th novel coronavirus patient

Three-month-old baby is Vietnam’s 15th novel coronavirus patient

Samaritans in the time of novel coronavirus

Samaritans in the time of novel coronavirus

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Wuhan nCoV coronavirus outbreak epidemic flight
 
Read more
Latest discharged coronavirus patients received treatment for symptoms

Latest discharged coronavirus patients received treatment for symptoms

Intellectual property protection drives Vietnamese competitiveness

Intellectual property protection drives Vietnamese competitiveness

Three-month-old baby is Vietnam’s 15th novel coronavirus patient

Three-month-old baby is Vietnam’s 15th novel coronavirus patient

Samaritans in the time of novel coronavirus

Samaritans in the time of novel coronavirus

Vietnam's nCoV epidemic epicenter builds a field hospital

Vietnam's nCoV epidemic epicenter builds a field hospital

Brit arrested after Saigon convenience store raid

Brit arrested after Saigon convenience store raid

Vietnam discharges three more nCoV patients

Vietnam discharges three more nCoV patients

Saigon rail hub sharpens nCoV offensive

Saigon rail hub sharpens nCoV offensive

 
go to top