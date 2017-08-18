VnExpress International
Vietnamese couple arrested for attempting to smuggle liquid meth into Australia

By Minh Nga   August 18, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese couple was arrested in Australia on Thursday after allegedly trying to import 18 liters of drug ice contained in water bottles into Australia. Photo by AFP

Customs officers became suspicious when they spotted 36 bottles of 'sparkling water' in their luggage.

A Vietnamese couple has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 18 liters of liquid methamphetamine into Australia.

The 63-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were stopped by Australian Border Force officials on Thursday at Sydney International Airport after an X-ray scan found 36 bottles labeled as sparkling water in their baggage.

The liquid tested positive for methamphetamine, which is commonly known as ice, the Australian Associated Press cited Australian Immigration and Border Protection as saying in its Friday report.

Australian Federal Police have charged the pair with importing commercial quantities of controlled drugs.

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life in jail.

Tags: Vietnam Australia meth
 
