Vietnamese cop gets taste of his own medicine for using cellphone on motorbike

Police in the northern province of Thanh Hoa have suspended a lieutenant who was filmed talking on his cellphone while driving a motorbike.

A video circulating online shows Nguyen Thanh Mai taking a phone call right after stopping a container truck for jumping a yellow light. The video was apparently captured by people in the truck.

He was escorting the truck to another police officer at the time of the call, and can be seen constantly turning his head to check if the truck is still there.

“Hai violated protocols,” his superior said.

People who use cell phones while driving face penalties of VND600,000-800,000 under Vietnam’s traffic regulations.

Different reports show that nearly 40 percent of people in the 92-million-strong Vietnam have a smartphone. Only a few studies on the link between cellphone use and road accidents have been carried out in the country.