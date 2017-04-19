VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese cop gets taste of his own medicine for using cellphone on motorbike

By Lam Son   April 19, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7

An online video shows him on the phone while escorting a container truck he had cited for a traffic violation.

Police in the northern province of Thanh Hoa have suspended a lieutenant who was filmed talking on his cellphone while driving a motorbike.

A video circulating online shows Nguyen Thanh Mai taking a phone call right after stopping a container truck for jumping a yellow light. The video was apparently captured by people in the truck.

He was escorting the truck to another police officer at the time of the call, and can be seen constantly turning his head to check if the truck is still there.

“Hai violated protocols,” his superior said.

People who use cell phones while driving face penalties of VND600,000-800,000 under Vietnam’s traffic regulations.

Different reports show that nearly 40 percent of people in the 92-million-strong Vietnam have a smartphone. Only a few studies on the link between cellphone use and road accidents have been carried out in the country.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam traffic cops
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top