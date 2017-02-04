VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese-Canadian arrested for killing man in Saigon bar fight

By Quoc Thang   February 4, 2017 | 09:53 am GMT+7

The suspect was caught more than a week after the incident in District 1.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday arrested a Vietnamese-Canadian man for stabbing a local to death in the downtown area.

Do Anh Khoa, 33, was caught while he was on the run.

Investigators said Khoa and five others went to Kingdom, a bar on Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1, on January 26. The group was later seen fighting with others in front of the bar.

Khoa was accused of using a knife to stab a man named Huy, 27. The Vietnamese-Canadian man fled the scene right after that.

Brawls sent more than 2,200 people to hospital during the week-long Tet break which began in late January, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. At least four of the victims were dead, Giao Thong (Transport) newspaper has reported.

Related news:

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet

Tags: Vietnamese Canadian arrest Tet
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top