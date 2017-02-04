Vietnamese-Canadian arrested for killing man in Saigon bar fight

Police in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday arrested a Vietnamese-Canadian man for stabbing a local to death in the downtown area.

Do Anh Khoa, 33, was caught while he was on the run.

Investigators said Khoa and five others went to Kingdom, a bar on Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1, on January 26. The group was later seen fighting with others in front of the bar.

Khoa was accused of using a knife to stab a man named Huy, 27. The Vietnamese-Canadian man fled the scene right after that.

Brawls sent more than 2,200 people to hospital during the week-long Tet break which began in late January, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. At least four of the victims were dead, Giao Thong (Transport) newspaper has reported.

Related news:

> On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

> Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet