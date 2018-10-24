Vietnamese, Cambodian men found dead in Thailand detention room

A Vietnamese man was found dead in a detention room in Thailand on Wednesday. Photo by Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul

The detainees were among 15 held in the room by Thailand’s Immigration Police Bureau, The Nation reported.

Kamolpop Dissayabutr, deputy inspector of the Thung Mahamek police station in Sathorn District, identified the Vietnamese man, aged 72, only as Robat; and the Cambodian man, 55, as Sakhi.

Both bodies were found in a sleeping position on one side of the room, Dissayabutr said.

The two deceased men had been charged with unlawfully entering the country and transferred to Bangkok from different provinces.

Their bodies had been sent to the Chulalongkorn Hospital for autopsy.

Citizens of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can travel to all countries in the bloc without applying for a visa, but the maximum stay allowed is 30 days.

Thailand had announced earlier this year that it was hunting for more than 8,000 foreigners who have overstayed their visas.