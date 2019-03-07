VnExpress International
Vietnamese-Cambodian girl reunited with father in Vietnam after four-year ordeal

By Hoang Hanh   March 7, 2019 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Tricked to work in a brothel in Cambodia four years ago, a 17-year-old girl is reunited with her father in Vietnam.

Police in Vietnam’s southernmost province of Ca Mau Province took the girl, identified by her surname Pham, her father in Tran Van Thoi District on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia signed papers for her to cross the border a day earlier.

The girl, born to a Vietnamese father and Cambodian mother in Cambodia, was tricked by a neighbor to work in a massage parlor when she was just 13. The parlor was a front for a brothel, and the girl was forced to serve five to ten customers each day as a sex worker for two years.

She was arrested in a police raid and sent to a rehabilitation center for two years. Authorities later found that her Vietnamese father was in Ca Mau.

The father said he had gone to Cambodia 20 years ago and got married. The family broke up after their daughter was born and his estranged wife took the daughter away.

Tags: Vietnamese Cambodian brothel sex workers Cambodia prostitution Ca Mau
 
