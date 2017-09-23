vietnamese-bus-driver-returns-lost-wallet-to-chinese-tourist-in-central-vietnam

A Chinese tourist visiting the central city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province was handed back his money and documents only a few hours after losing them on Thursday.

Zhang Guangshe, 37, and his group were passengers on a bus going from Khanh Hoa's Cam Ranh International Airport to downtown Nha Trang on Thursday evening. However he claimed to have accidentally left his wallet behind in a hurry.

Meanwhile, once all passengers had left his bus, the driver Luong Quang Thien discovered Zhang's wallet and immediately contacted his company for assistance in returning the lost items.

“Most of the passengers that evening were foreigners. I thought they would be panicking once they discovered that their wallet was missing,” Thien said.

After receiving Zhang's report and confirming the wallet Thien had found belonged to him, the bus company managed to return it to the Chinese tourist later in the evening.

Thien (right) and a representative from the bus company hands the sealed wallet back to Zhang (center). Photo by Khanh Hoa newspaper.

Zhang joyfully thanked the honest driver upon receiving the wallet, which contained more than VND60 million ($2,600) in cash, a bank card, an ID card and other important documents.

“I have just arrived in Nha Trang, and am planning to stay here for two days before traveling to Ho Chi Minh City,” he shared.

Last month, a Grabcar driver in Ho Chi Minh City also discovered that his Australian passenger had forgotten a bag on the car's back seat. However the driver Ho Van Khanh, 22, decided to keep the bag, which contained AUD2,350 ($1,860), three passports and a credit card, for himself.

Police arrested Khanh only a few days later. He has been charged with appropriation of property, while his unlucky passenger got all his lost money and documents back.