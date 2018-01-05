VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese beats flight attendant when asked to move to his allocated seat

By Anh Duy   January 5, 2018 | 11:24 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s aviation boom has come with noisy brawls that made unprecedented headlines.

Vietnam aviation authorities fined a man VND15 million ($660) this week for slapping a flight attendant in the face when she asked him to go back to his allocated seat.

The 36-year-old passenger was flying from Hai Phong in northern Vietnam to Da Lat in the Central Highlands with the low-cost carrier VietJet on December 29.

He did not take the seat specified on his boarding pass and was asked to move, but he refused and slapped the attendant.

The authorities imposed the fine on Wednesday.

Low-cost carriers and the rise of middle-income earners have seen rapid growth in Vietnam’s aviation industry. The country served the record number of 94 million air passengers in 2017, up 16 percent against the previous year.

But the crowded air has come with many brawls that made unprecedented headlines.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam banned a woman and her husband from flying for one year after they failed to pay the VND4 million fine for fighting on a domestic flight. They were seated a row apart and had quarreled across other passengers before she turned and punched him.

A Vietnamese man was also fined VND15 million in November for giving another passenger a bloody nose while they were boarding a Hanoi-Saigon flight and the latter refused to give back his aisle seat.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam travel aviation public behaviors
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top