Vietnamese babysitter arrested after being captured slapping eight-week-old baby

Police in the northern province of Ha Nam arrested a woman for alleged child abuse on Thursday after a family discovered a disturbing video of her slapping their eight-week-old baby girl.

The video shows Nguyen Thi Han, 51, slapping the infant on her face, head and back. Han is also seen throwing the girl in the air and screaming at her for crying.

The family said a security camera captured the incident at their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Han was hired nearly two months ago through a brokerage center, but the family only installed the camera recently after noticing the baby’s face was unusually red and she was sobbing in her sleep.

Around 3,000-4,000 Vietnamese children suffer from abuse or maltreatment every year, according to humanitarian organization World Vision Vietnam.

Babysitters are often reported for abusing young children in Vietnam, but criminal charges are rarely brought against the culprits.

Last month, two teachers in Hanoi were fined VND2.5 million ($110) each after an online video showed them beating crying children with various objects, including a slipper.

In a rare case, a court in the southern province of Kien Giang sentenced two babysitters to three years in jail in January 2014 for torturing children at an unlicensed private nursery.

Another babysitter in Saigon received an 18-year sentence the same year for killing a baby after she couldn’t stop him crying. She escaped the death sentence because she was under 18 at the time of the fatal incident.