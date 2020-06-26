VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese artillery to make International Army Games debut

By Vu Anh   June 26, 2020 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Vietnamese artillery to make International Army Games debut
Artillery soldiers attend a competition of the Army Games 2019. Photo by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

For the first time, Vietnam will send artillery soldiers to the annual International Army Games hosted by Russia.

The Vietnamese team is expected to leave for Kazakhstan to attend a centralized training course there in late July. The games will be held from August 23 to September 5.

The "Masters of artillery fire" competition will take place at the Gvardeisky field in Zhambylskaya, southern Kazakhstan.

Each nation is allowed to send three teams - two main teams and a backup.

Each team will have five members: leader, gunner, loader, reloader and driver. They will be equipped with the 2B11 120 mm mortar, the MT-LB, a multipurpose tracked armored vehicle, the PK machine gun, the AK-74M rifle, the RPG-7V, an anti-tank weapon, bulletproof helmets and armors. The national teams will compete against each other both during the day and at night.

The International Army Games is an annual Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

For the Army Games 2020, 31 different competitions will be organized in 10 nations: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

The organizers have so far confirmed the participation of 28 countries and 196 teams.

Last year, Vietnam sent its soldiers to compete in eight different fields. They earned a silver medal in the tank biathlon and a bronze medal each in the safe environment (radiation, chemical and biological defense forces' competition), safe route (competition among engineering units), and emergency rescue personnel contests.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in January that Russia has invited 90 countries, including those from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to take part in the International Army Games 2020.

Speaking at a meeting of the organizing committee of the games, Shoigu said 250 teams with a total of 6,000 participants are expected to take part this year, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Over 20,000 servicemen from 40 countries have taken part in the games in the past five years, it said.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam army

Vietnam soldiers

Army Games 2020

International Army Games

Russia army games

Vietnam infantry

 

Read more

Man arrested for sexual assault of 9-, 10-year-old girls

Man arrested for sexual assault of 9-, 10-year-old girls

Woman jailed for swindling people with New Zealand job promise

Woman jailed for swindling people with New Zealand job promise

Vietnam most likely Asia-Pacific nation to encounter ransomware: Microsoft

Vietnam most likely Asia-Pacific nation to encounter ransomware: Microsoft

16 quarantined in Saigon after student diagnosed with diphtheria

16 quarantined in Saigon after student diagnosed with diphtheria

150 Japanese experts arrive in Vietnam on special flight

150 Japanese experts arrive in Vietnam on special flight

HCMC terminates three more subsidized bus routes, citing loss

HCMC terminates three more subsidized bus routes, citing loss

Vietnamese woman jailed over man's death in UK truck tragedy

Vietnamese woman jailed over man's death in UK truck tragedy

91 labor strikes reported in Vietnam as Covid-19 hits businesses

91 labor strikes reported in Vietnam as Covid-19 hits businesses

 
go to top