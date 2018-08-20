Vietnamese army ready to help disaster-hit countries

Vietnamese soldiers (in orange life vests) join a rescue campaign following a dam collapse in Laos in July 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

The Vietnamese army’s humanitarian and disaster relief capabilities are on the rise, and it can help not only Vietnamese people, but also those of other countries upon request from their governments in case of natural disasters, said Colonel General Pham Hong Huong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the People’s Army of Vietnam.

Huong said the Vietnamese army has been equipped with new and advanced technologies for providing humanitarian and disaster relief in affected areas.

Colonel General Pham Hong Huong at the Pacific Armies Management Seminar in Hanoi on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Anh

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the Vietnamese people or people from other countries, our army will always do our best to help them,” he said.

He was speaking at the 42nd Pacific Armies Management Seminar (PAMS 42), which will last from Monday to Thursday in Hanoi with the participation of military personnel from 27 countries and territories.

Robert Brown, commander of the United States Army Pacific and co-host of PAMS 42, said that Vietnam’s co-hosting this seminar for the first time reflected the increasingly important role of the country in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

PAMS is an annual multinational military seminar providing a forum for senior-level officers from regional ground forces and security forces to exchange views and to establish and enhance a set of strong interpersonal relationships among the future leaders of regional armies and security forces.