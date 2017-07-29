Vietnamese airlines cancel flights to Taiwan as tropical storm Nesat rages

Vietnamese carriers have canceled and delayed flights to Taiwan over the weekend as tropical storm Nesat is forecast to make landfall in the territory.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled two flights from Hanoi to Taipei on Saturday and delayed four others from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday.

The budget carrier VietJet has also cancelled two flights from Hanoi to Taipei on Saturday and moved two other flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sunday.

Many other domestic flights have been delayed as a result.

Weather authorities from Taiwan, China, the U.S. and Japan are predicting that the strong tropical storm Nesat will make a direct hit on Taiwan on Saturday or Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall.

As of Thursday night, the storm was moving at 11 kph (6.8 mph), packing maximum winds of 90 kph and gusts of up to 119 kph.