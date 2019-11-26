Vietnamese air monitoring app wins international tech award

The app was crowned winner in the "Inclusion & Community Services – General" category at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2019 ceremony held in the northern town Ha Long last week.

It was one of nine Vietnamese candidates in different categories.

This is the second time a Vietnamese product has won a category in the APICTA awards. Last year, Vietnamese digital payment service, ViettelPay, won a prize in the "Business Services Finance & Marketing" category.

PAM Air, developed by D&L Technology Integration and Consulting Joint Stock Company and officially launched in Vietnam in February, measures the air quality index (AQI) in several Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi and HCMC, through its air monitoring stations. The app, available online and on mobile devices, plans to have 2,000 monitoring stations in 63 provinces and localities in Vietnam by 2020.

The Asia Pacific ICT Alliance is an alliance of national ICT organizations representing their respective economies to build and enhance a mutually cooperative network to promote ICT application, enhance technological innovations, capabilities and encourage the development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market.

The APICTA Awards aims to increase ICT awareness in the community and assist in bridging the digital divide, simulate innovation and creativity, facilitate technology transfer and offer business matching opportunities.

This year, the program showcased 324 products from 16 economies, including Australia, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.